MLB wild card series continues on Saturday

Even though the Dodgers do not play until Tuesday, the playoffs continue with a four-game slate on Saturday.
The Dodgers will play the winner of the Mets/Padres series, which could end today. Mets manager Buck Showalter opted not to use Jacob deGrom in Game 1 and handed the ball to Max Scherzer.
Scherzer allowed seven runs off of four homers and the Mets fell behind 1-0 in the series. With their backs against the wall, deGrom takes the mound today against Blake Snell. If the Padres come out on top, they are headed to the NLDS to take on the Dodgers.
The Guardians, Mariners and Phillies can wrap up their respective series’ with a win. All four of today’s games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN/ESPN2 and can be streamed through the ESPN app.
Here is the schedule for Friday.
Rays at Guardians
Game 2, 9:07 a.m. PT
Tyler Glasnow vs. Triston McKenzie
TV: ESPN2 (Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Jesse Rogers)
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Mariners at Blue Jays
Game 2, 1:07 p.m. PT
Robbie Ray vs. Kevin Gausman
TV: ESPN (Dave Fleming, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Coley Harvey)
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Padres at Mets
Game 2, 4:37 p.m. PT
Blake Snell vs. Jacob deGrom
TV: ESPN (Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney)
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Phillies at Cardinals
Game 2, 5:37 p.m. PT
Aaron Nola vs. Miles Mikolas
TV: ESPN2 (Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, Alden Gonzalez)
Streaming: Watch ESPN
