MLB wild card series continues on Saturday

Even though the Dodgers do not play until Tuesday, the playoffs continue with a four-game slate on Saturday.

The Dodgers will play the winner of the Mets/Padres series, which could end today. Mets manager Buck Showalter opted not to use Jacob deGrom in Game 1 and handed the ball to Max Scherzer.

Scherzer allowed seven runs off of four homers and the Mets fell behind 1-0 in the series. With their backs against the wall, deGrom takes the mound today against Blake Snell. If the Padres come out on top, they are headed to the NLDS to take on the Dodgers.

The Guardians, Mariners and Phillies can wrap up their respective series’ with a win. All four of today’s games will be broadcast nationally on ESPN/ESPN2 and can be streamed through the ESPN app.

RELATED

Here is the schedule for Friday.

Rays at Guardians

Game 2, 9:07 a.m. PT

Tyler Glasnow vs. Triston McKenzie

TV: ESPN2 (Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Jesse Rogers)

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Mariners at Blue Jays

Game 2, 1:07 p.m. PT

Robbie Ray vs. Kevin Gausman

TV: ESPN (Dave Fleming, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Coley Harvey)

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Padres at Mets

Game 2, 4:37 p.m. PT

Blake Snell vs. Jacob deGrom

TV: ESPN (Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney)

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Phillies at Cardinals

Game 2, 5:37 p.m. PT

Aaron Nola vs. Miles Mikolas

TV: ESPN2 (Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, Alden Gonzalez)

Streaming: Watch ESPN