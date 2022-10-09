Dodgers NLDS start times are set through Game 2

We don’t yet know who the Dodgers will play in the National League Division Series, but we do know, roughly when the first two games at Dodger Stadium will be played.

The Dodgers will host the winner of the Padres-Mets wild card series, which will be decided with Game 3 on Sunday night. The start times of the first two NLDS games depend on who wins Sunday night in New York.

If the Mets win, Game 1 of the NLDS will start at 5:35 p.m. PT on Tuesday, and Game 2 will start at 5:07 p.m. on Wednesday.

If the Padres win, Game 1 of the NLDS will start at 6:37 p.m. PT on Tuesday, and Game 2 will start at 5:37 p.m. on Wednesday.

Regardless of start time, the first two games of the Dodgers’ NLDS will be televised by FS1.

The Dodgers haven’t yet announced their starting pitcher for Game 1 of the NLDS, but the first two games will be started in some order by Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw.

Tuesday is a four-game day across MLB, with the NLDS and American League Division Series all starting on the same day. Weirdly, Wednesday is a non-travel off day for the AL, leaving the two NLDS games to be televised. With the other host cities New York, Atlanta, and Houston, it’s easy to see why the games in Los Angeles occupy the latest television slot on both days.

This is the 10th consecutive NLDS appearance for the Dodgers, the third-longest streak of the wild card era, behind only the Yankees (1995-2007) and Braves (1995-2005). Los Angeles has advanced to the NLCS in six of those first nine trips, including five of the last six seasons. In Division Series games during that time, the Dodgers are 23-15 (.605).

Division Series start times

Tuesday, October 11

Braves vs. Phillies Game 1, 10:07 a.m. PT (Fox)

Astros vs. Mariners Game 1, 12:05 p.m. (if Mets win) or 12:37 p.m. (if Padres win) (TBS)

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 1, 3:38 p.m. or 4:37 p.m. (TBS)

Dodgers vs. Mets or Padres Game 1, 5:35 p.m. or 6:37 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, October 12

Braves vs. Phillies Game 2, 1:35 p.m. PT (Fox)

Dodgers vs. Mets or Padres Game 2, 5:07 p.m. or 5:37 (FS1)

Thursday, October 13

Astros vs. Mariners Game 2, 12:37 p.m. (TBS)

Yankees vs. Guardians Game 2, 4:37 p.m. (TBS)