FanGraphs year-end prospect rankings include 5 Dodgers in top 100

FanGraphs updated their top-100 prospect list at the end of the regular season, with Eric Longenhagen explaining the methodology and process with a companion article.

The four Dodgers that were ranked in the top 100 at the beginning of the season — Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller, Michael Busch, and Andy Pages — all made gains, with Miller jumping the most, from No. 63 overall to No. 40 now.

Gavin Stone, the Branch Rickey Award winner as the Dodgers minor league pitcher of the year, joined that quartet in the top 100, checking in at No. 93.

Links & notes

Justin Turner talked with J.P. Hoornstra at the Los Angeles Daily News about his embracing the future of NFTs. “I think there certainly were a lot of projects that were created and done for the wrong reasons as a quick money grab, a scam,” Turner told Hoornstra. But I think there are some really good projects out there that take pride in taking care of their community and creating value within the community, creating utility and experiences through owning NFTs that I think is going to get bigger and better as they refine the space and redefine it after this whole scam era passes.”

Mookie Betts turned 30 on Friday. With 56.4 Baseball Reference WAR so far on his great career, Betts ranks 28th all-time among all MLB players in their 20s.