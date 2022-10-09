MLB wild card round is down to Mets vs. Padres

The MLB wild card round entered play on Saturday afternoon with four different match points. The Rays, Blue Jays, Mets, and Cardinals all needed to win to ensure that a Game 3 would be played on Sunday.

Only 101-win New York was able to perform the task at hand a force a winner-take-all affair on Sunday.

With this turn of events, the only divisional winner with a first-round bye that doesn’t know it’s Division Series opponent is your very own Los Angeles Dodgers. The other three matchups are set:

(1) Houston Astros vs (5) Seattle Mariners

(2) New York Yankees vs (3) Cleveland Guardians

(2) Atlanta Braves vs (6) Philadelphia Phillies

MLB is very flexible with its playoff schedule to accommodate for different scenarios, based on playoff series that may or may not end early. With that in mind, the Mets vs. Padres matchup was originally set for an afternoon start in Queens, but now it gets moved to the prime-time slot being the only game left in the wild card round.

Sunday’s winner in New York flies to Los Angeles, where the Dodgers will host the first two games of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. Here’s how to watch the final wild card game this year.

Padres at Mets