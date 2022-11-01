Andy Pages continues hitting home runs, this time in the Arizona Fall League

It’s usually not advisable to scout the stat line, especially in the unusual environment of the Arizona Fall League, after the end of a long season and in an offense-friendly environment in the elevated desert. But there are still reasons to enjoy what Andy Pages is doing for the Glendale Desert Dogs.
Pages has four home runs through 16 games, tied for second in the Arizona Fall League, which lives up his advance billing. Here’s one of those homers, from three weeks ago:
"Anotha' One!" Andy Pages slams his second homer of the game 424 feet into the Salt River night @LosDodgers @DodgerPlayerDev @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/jOXsC8IeRH— MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 12, 2022
Pages’ 25 home runs with Double-A Tulsa this year ranked fifth in the Dodgers minors, and at age 21 he’s three years younger than anyone else in the top five.
His 8-for-19 stretch (.421/.476/.632) last week, through Sunday, earned Pages a mention on Baseball America’s prospect hot sheet, which recognized 10 different players.
“Pages continues to show a set of powerful skills,” wrote Josh Norris at BA.
The Cuban outfielder hit .236/.336/.468 with 29 doubles to go with his 26 home runs and a 102 wRC+ this season for Tulsa. He was ranked the No. 66 prospect in baseball in August by MLB Pipeline, up from No. 86 during the preseason, and rose from 86th to 76th in FanGraphs’ year-end prospect list.
Pages doesn’t turn 22 until December 8.
Links
- Diego Cartaya and Gavin Stone headlined the Dodgers’ 2022 organizational All-Stars at MLB Pipeline. Gerard Gilberto at MLB.com has more.
- Emmet Sheehan, the Dodgers’ sixth-round draft pick in 2021 out of Boston College, starts for Glendale in the Arizona Fall League on Tuesday. The 12:35 p.m. PT game can be streamed online here.
- Dustin Nosler at Dodgers Digest weighed in on the twelve Dodgers eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, and the pending decision (December 2!) whether to tender a contract to Cody Bellinger.
- Noah Trister at the Associated Press looked at each franchise’s best play, as measured by championship win probability added (cWPA) at Baseball Reference. Unsurprisingly, Kirk Gibson’s home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series featured the Dodgers’ highest cWPA at 27.31 percent, the 11th-highest among the top plays from all 30 MLB teams.
- Catcher Drew Butera on Monday announced his retirement after playing 12 major league seasons, most recently in 2021 with the Angels. Butera played for the Dodgers in parts of the 2013-14 seasons, including starting 48 games behind the plate. Butera also started at first base the day after the Dodgers clinched the division in 2013, and even pitched in two games for them, allowing two runs in 1⅔ innings in 2014, back when such a thing was a novelty.
