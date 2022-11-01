 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andy Pages continues hitting home runs, this time in the Arizona Fall League

Plus Dodgers organizational All-Stars in the minors, salary arbitration, and more

By Eric Stephen
AZ Fall League: Peoria Javelinas at Salt River Rafters
Oct 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages plays for the Glendale Desert Dogs during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s usually not advisable to scout the stat line, especially in the unusual environment of the Arizona Fall League, after the end of a long season and in an offense-friendly environment in the elevated desert. But there are still reasons to enjoy what Andy Pages is doing for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

Pages has four home runs through 16 games, tied for second in the Arizona Fall League, which lives up his advance billing. Here’s one of those homers, from three weeks ago:

Pages’ 25 home runs with Double-A Tulsa this year ranked fifth in the Dodgers minors, and at age 21 he’s three years younger than anyone else in the top five.

His 8-for-19 stretch (.421/.476/.632) last week, through Sunday, earned Pages a mention on Baseball America’s prospect hot sheet, which recognized 10 different players.

“Pages continues to show a set of powerful skills,” wrote Josh Norris at BA.

The Cuban outfielder hit .236/.336/.468 with 29 doubles to go with his 26 home runs and a 102 wRC+ this season for Tulsa. He was ranked the No. 66 prospect in baseball in August by MLB Pipeline, up from No. 86 during the preseason, and rose from 86th to 76th in FanGraphs’ year-end prospect list.

Pages doesn’t turn 22 until December 8.

