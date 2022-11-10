Included here is every transaction made by the Dodgers after the end of the 2022 season until the start of spring training in 2023. We will update this throughout the offseason as each roster move happens.

For more details on where the Dodgers were at to begin the offseason, here is a full breakdown of the roster as the season ended, including free agents, options, salary arbitration, those under contract, and more.

Here is the 40-man roster once free agency began. In this post we will keep an updated 40-man roster as each move occurs.

If you missed every transaction during the 2022 regular season, we’ve got you covered there, too.

Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster Number Pitchers (17 + 1) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) Number Pitchers (17 + 1) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) 38 Yency Almonte S/R 29 3.143 0 (2017-19) 27 Trevor Bauer (restricted) R/R 32 7.158 n/a 52 Phil Bickford R/R 27 1.134 0 (2020-22) 63 Justin Bruihl L/L 26 0.146 2 (2022) 21 Walker Buehler R/R 28 4.168 2 (2018) 64 Caleb Ferguson R/L 26 4.088 2 (2019) 26 Tony Gonsolin R/R 29 2.152 1 (2019-20) 81 Victor Gonzalez L/L 27 2.103 1 (2020-21) 48 Brusdar Graterol R/R 24 2.167 2 (2021) 78 Michael Grove R/R 26 0.031 2 (2022) 41 Daniel Hudson R/R 36 12.106 n/a 94 Andre Jackson R/R 27 0.039 1 (2021-22) 85 Dustin May R/R 25 3.059 3 (none) 47 Ryan Pepiot R/R 25 0.022 2 (2022) 59 Evan Phillips R/R 28 2.136 0 (2018-20) 49 Blake Treinen R/R 35 8.065 n/a 7 Julio Urías L/L 26 5.117 1 (2016-17) 51 Alex Vesia L/L 27 2.103 2 (2021) Number Catchers (2) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) 15 Austin Barnes R/R 33 6.098 0 (2015-16,19) 16 Will Smith R/R 28 3.090 3 (none) Number Infielders (6) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) 76 Jake Amaya R/R 24 0.001 2 (2022) 5 Freddie Freeman L/R 33 12.033 n/a 13 Max Muncy L/R 32 6.027 1 (2015-16) 43 Edwin Ríos L/R 29 3.003 1 (2019,2022) 71 Miguel Vargas R/R 23 0.041 2 (2022) 80 Jorbit Vivas L/R 22 0.000 2 (2022) Number Outfielders (4) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) 35 Cody Bellinger L/L 27 5.160 3 (none) 50 Mookie Betts R/R 30 8.070 n/a 77 James Outman L/R 26 0.006 2 (2022) 25 Trayce Thompson R/R 32 3.010 0 (2014-15, 17) Number Infielder/outfielders (4) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) 83 Eddys Leonard R/R 22 0.000 2 (2022) 9 Gavin Lux L/R 25 2.114 2 (2020) 3 Chris Taylor R/R 32 7.037 1 (2015-16) Luke Williams R/R 26 1.095 2 (2022)

Here are all the offseason roster moves, with links to more details for each transaction:

November 10: Justin Turner’s $16-million option for 2023 was declined. He received a $2-million buyout.

November 10: Qualifying offers (one year, $19.65 million) were extended to Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson, but not Clayton Kershaw.

November 8: Danny Duffy’s $7-million option for 2023 was declined.

November 8: Dodgers declined 2023 options for Hanser Alberto ($2 million, with a $250,000 buyout) and Jimmy Nelson ($1.1 million, no buyout).

November 8: Outfielder Luke Williams was claimed off waivers from the Marlins.

November 6: Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, David Price, Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, Tommy Kahnle, Joey Gallo, and Kevin Pillar became free agents. That left 36 players on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.

October 21: Beau Burrows cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He elected free agency.