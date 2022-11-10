Dodgers eight All-MLB team nominees include Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Julio Urías

Nominees for the All-MLB team were revealed on Thursday, including eight Dodgers up for consideration as among the best at the position in the sport.

All-MLB teams are a recent addition to the postseason awards pile for baseball, but have been a staple in the NBA and NFL for years. All-MLB teams started in 2019, and honor both a first and second team at the end of each season.

Eight Dodgers are nominated for All-MLB consideration — first baseman Freddie Freeman, shortstop Trea Turner, outfielder Mookie Betts, catcher Will Smith, starting pitchers Julio Urías, Tyler Anderson, and Tony Gonsolin, and relief pitcher Evan Phillips.

Both the first and second All-MLB teams will including one player each at catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, and designated hitter, plus three outfielders, five starting pitchers, and two relievers. Balloting is evenly split between fan voting and “a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game,” per Major League Baseball.

Freeman was a first-team All-MLB selection in 2020 and a second-teamer in both 2019 and 2021.

Betts was a first-team All-MLB selection in 2019 and 2020.

Turner was a second-team shortstop in 2021.

Urías was a second-team starting pitcher in 2021.

Fan voting ends on November 22 at 2 p.m. PT. Both All-MLB teams will be revealed at the winter meetings in San Diego on December 5, which will be televised by MLB Network.