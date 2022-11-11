Clayton Kershaw nearing return, Justin Turner is a free agent

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

It looks like the longest-tenured Dodger will remain with the team after all. Friday’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast covers a busy transactional day for the Dodgers, capped by Clayton Kershaw closing in on a one-year deal to return to Los Angeles for a 16th season.

Kershaw didn’t receive a qualifying offer before Thursday’s deadline, which was ostensibly as a courtesy to him, but it also makes more sense if a new deal was pending. But on Thursday, Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson did receive qualifying offers, which is a one-year, $19.65-million carrot. Anderson seems like a real possibility to accept, which will be decided by Tuesday, November 15.

Also on Thursday, the Dodgers declined Justin Turner’s $16-million option for 2023, though by all reports would like to bring him back in some fashion. Whether it happens nearly as quickly as Kershaw remains to be seen.

