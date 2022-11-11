The Dodgers have wasted no time in making offseason roster moves. From extending qualifying offers and declining options to working on another one-year contract for Clayton Kershaw, it’s been a busy stretch for the front office. Take a look at some of the other stories happening this offseason as the Dodgers continue building the 2023 team.

Blake Treinen could miss most, if not all, of the the 2023 season due to shoulder surgery, writes Bill Plunkett at the OC Register. Treinen pitched only five innings during the regular season this year because of a shoulder capsule tear.

Alex Freedman, the Oklahoma City Dodgers’ announcer, is starting his annual review of the Triple-A team. OKC just barely missed the playoffs this year, ending the season with an 84-66 record.

Tyler Anderson had a breakout year with the Dodgers and could be getting plenty of attention as a free agent, writes Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic.

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times took a look at the Dodgers’ shortstop options as they weigh the possibility of Trea Turner’s departure.

Would the Dodgers actually sign Carlos Correa? Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic considers the possibility.