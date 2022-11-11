Blake Treinen has shoulder surgery, which jeopardizes his 2023 season

Blake Treinen pitched only five innings in 2022, limited by a pair of shoulder injuries. It could be tough for him to reach that total in 2023, after surgery to repair the labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder, the Dodgers announced on Friday.

The surgery was performed by team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Treinen had a partial tear of a capsule in his right shoulder that sidelined him from April until September, opting for rest rather than surgery to heal. After returning, he pitched in two games went back on the injured list with right shoulder tightness. The right-hander returned for the National League Division Series, and allowed a home run in his one inning pitched against San Diego.

The Dodgers didn’t give a timetable for Treinen, but it’s expected that the rehab and recovery will wipe out a huge chunk of his 2023 season. General manager Brandon Gomes said earlier in the week at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas that surgery was a possibility for Treinen. Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register and Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic have more.

#Dodgers announced Blake Treinen had right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery. Treinen told me he’s confident that he will pitch at some point in 2023 season. #DrElAtrache — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) November 11, 2022

In May, the Dodgers signed Treinen to a one-year, $8-million contract that essentially guaranteed what was previously a club option for 2023. The deal includes a conditional option for 2024 based on time missed.

Treinen, who turns 35 in June, has pitched in three seasons with the Dodgers, posting a 2.45 ERA and 3.00 FIP in 103 innings, with 113 strikeouts and 34 walks.