Dodgers’ Jose Ramos & Andy Pages thrive in Arizona Fall League championship game

A pair of Dodgers outfielders stood out in the Arizona Fall League championship game. Jose Ramos homered, and Andy Pages hit an RBI double for the Glendale Desert Dogs on Saturday night at Scottsdale Stadium.

The back-and-forth affair was won by the Surprise Saguaros in the 11th inning in walk-off fashion, 7-6.

Ramos homered in the second inning off Astros left-hander Colton Gordon for the game’s first run.

DOGS ARE ON THE BOARD



Jose Ramos (LAD) puts a solo shot onto the right field lawn and Glendale leads 1-0!

Ramos hit .274/.330/.488 with four home runs, four doubles, and a triple in 21 games in the Arizona Fall League.

Pages, who played right field on Saturday, nearly homered to center in the sixth inning — and judging by his reaction, he thought he did — but settled for an RBI double to give Glendale the lead.

Just a couple of feet separated Andy Pages from one of the longest homers of the year ️



Pages puts the Dogs ahead with the longest RBI double you may ever see

Later in the inning, Pages scored on an RBI single.

He singled through a hole on the second base side in the eighth inning, setting up runners at the corners with nobody out, then stole second, but was stranded. Pages scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th as the free runner to start the inning.

It was a busy Fall League for Pages, who hit .300/.389/.500 with five home runs in 24 games in the desert. That includes an RBI single and sacrifice fly in last weekend’s Fall Stars Game, and Pages also took part in the first-ever AFL home run derby.

Pages hit .236/.336/.468 with 29 doubles and 26 home runs as the youngest player on Double-A Tulsa this season, and turns 22 in December. He’s expected to be added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster on Tuesday.

Ramos is another possible candidate to be added to the 40-man roster, having signed as an international free agent in 2018. But he and Pages are the same age — Ramos is a little over three weeks younger — but Ramos is a level behind, having finished 2022 with 95 games at High-A Great Lakes.

Between Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A, Ramos hit .249/.339/.479, a 117 wRC+ with 25 home runs, 22 doubles, and six triples this season. His 169 strikeouts were second-most in the Dodgers minors in 2022, with Ramos whiffing at a 31-percent rate.

Dodgers reliever Tanner Dodson, acquired from Tampa Bay for outfielder Luke Raley in March, allowed a ground ball off his glove that scooted through the infield for a double to score the free runner to tie things up in the 10th. An infield single put runners at the corners with nobody out, but Dodson lived to tell about it, thanks to two strikeouts surrounding a perfectly-placed grounder to second with the infield in.

Dodson stayed in for the 11th inning, again pitching with a one-run lead. But back-to-back singles in the inning gave Surprise its first lead of the game, and hung Dodson with the loss.