Dodgers 2022 minor league All-Stars & awards

Minor League Baseball unveiled a series of awards and All-Stars for 2022 at every level in the minors. Several Dodgers were honored, with each level’s awards voted on by league managers and coaches.

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Jason Martin was named an All-Star outfielder after hitting .285/.374/.564 with a 128 wRC+ and led the PCL in home runs (32), RBI (107), and runs scored (100). Alex Freedman, Oklahoma City’s play-by-play broadcaster, noted in his season review that Martin was the first OKC player with 30 home runs and 100 RBI in a season since Steve Balboni in 1993. The 27-year-old Martin, who signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers last offseason, is now a free agent.

Miguel Vargas did not make the All-Star team, but was named by MiLB as the top major league prospect in the PCL. Vargas hit .303/.404/.511 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs, and a 129 wRC+ as a 22-year-old in Triple-A, with nearly as many walks (71) as strikeouts (76). Vargas made his major league debut with the Dodgers in August and was back up in September but played sparingly, going 8-for-47 (.170/.200/.255) in his first major league stint.

Midwest League (High-A)

The Dodgers added infielder Jorbit Vivas to the 40-man roster last November, and he showed excellent strike zone discipline in 2022 with Great Lakes, hitting .269/.374/.401, a 120 wRC+ with more walks (63) than strikeouts (58) as a 21-year-old. Vivas started 91 games at second base, where he was named a Midwest League All-Star, and 32 games at third base.

Imanol Vargas hit .268/.404/.467 with 18 home runs, 20 doubles, and 80 walks. He was named an All-Star at designated hitter, where he started all of 12 games, but his primary position was first base, where he started 103 games.

Austin Chubb, who led the Loons to the postseason in his second year in Great Lakes, was named Midwest League manager of the year. Chubb has made the postseason in three of his four years as a manager, along with 2017 in the Dominican Summer League and in 2019 with rookie-level Ogden.

California League (Low-A)

Outfielder Damon Keith continued his romp through the Inland Empire. Keith went to high school in Redlands, played college baseball at Cal Baptist in Riverside and was named WAC player of the year in 2021. Drafted by the Dodgers in the 18th round in 2021, Keith thrived this season with Rancho Cucamonga, hitting .299/.433/.500 with 23 doubles and 12 home runs in 88 games before getting promoted to Great Lakes in August. That earned Keith Cal League All-Star honors.

Arizona Complex League

Catcher Thayron Liranzo hit .239/.339/.487 with eight home runs — second on the team — in 41 games and was named an All-Star behind the plate. The Dodgers signed Liranzo in January 2021 out of the Dominican Republic, and he turned 19 in July, one of the youngest players in the Dodgers ACL team. The switch-hitter also started 14 games at designated hitter and six times at first base.

Dominican Summer League

Outfielder Josue De Paula signed with the Dodgers in January 2022, then tore up the Dominican Summer League at age 17, hitting .350/.448/.522 with 13 doubles, five home runs, and two triples in 53 games for the Dodgers Bautista team, one of two LA squads in the league.

On the Dodgers Mega team, outfielder Samuel Muñoz hit .347/.429/.491 with 12 home runs, five triples, and a home run in 47 games. Muñoz was listed as an All-Star at desginated hitter, where he started 19 times in 2022. But he also played all three outfield positions, starting 13 games in right, 10 games in left, and four times in center field. The 17-year-old was also signed in January out of the Dominican Republic.