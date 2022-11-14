Dodgers notes: Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, bullpen

In case you missed my Sunday overview of the Dodgers’ pending decision this week regarding Cody Bellinger, the outfielder was listed as one of 10 potential non-tender candidates this week by R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports.

“There aren’t many teams who can stomach sinking $18 million into a player who would be doing well to post an on-base percentage in the .280s,” Anderson wrote. “The Dodgers are one of those teams, but we think they might concede it’s time to move on.”

The deadline to tender contracts to players on the 40-man roster is Friday.

Links

Justin Turner’s free agency is previewed and analyzed by J.P. Hoornstra at the Los Angeles Daily News.

With Blake Treinen likely out for most if not all of 2023, Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic looks at what the Dodgers have in the bullpen.

A glove worn by Babe Ruth at some point between the years 1927-33 sold as part of the Louisville Slugger museum and factory auction, fetching a price of $1,527,500. It was part of a collection of Jimmy Austin, an infielder who played for 18 seasons, mostly with the St. Louis Browns. Associated Press has more.

Frederic J. Frommer at The Washington Post looked at the slow trickle of MLB integration after Jackie Robinson in 1947, with some perspective from Dusty Baker, who this month became the third Black MLB manager to win a World Series.