2022 Dodgers in review: Andre Jackson

Andre Terrell Jackson spent most of his season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Even with the adoption of “the Mitch White rule” limiting minor leaguers to more than five options a year, Jackson did end up shuttling back and forth to Los Angeles to provide bullpen coverage without actually entering a game on April 25 and August 7. He wore No. 94 while with the major league club.

Andre Jackson made his season debut with the Dodgers on September 11 in San Diego. He closed the door on an 11-2 rout, going the final two innings with 2 H allowed and striking out two. I happened to be in attendance and was generally quite pleased with how Jackson carried himself.

Jackson was a late addition to the now-infamous Gallo/Bellinger/JT “gun show” at Dodgers Dress-Up Day. We covered those shenanigans in Joey Gallo’s Year in Review post, so there’s no need to beat a dead horse.

Something of note from before that September game is that I had arrived early on account of taking a truncated tour of Petco Park. After running into Yu Darvish and Blake Snell on the tour, I made a point of getting to my seat early and watching the Dodgers warm up. I was mercifully in the shade as I had my lunch and watched the Dodgers warm up.

Jackson ultimately made four in-game appearances in 2022, not allowing an earned run until his final appearance on October 2 against the Rockies. As you can see, Jackson pitched a total of 9⅔ innings while giving up three runs (two earned), resulting in an ERA of 1.86.

Generally, Jackson was effective in limited duty in the Majors, which is a far cry from the mediocrity displayed in his first year in Triple-A. However, Jackson did have a four-inning save on September 4 against Round Rock. He did well enough to continue to be called upon for coverage. Time will tell whether Jackson cracks the major league bullpen in the coming season.

Over Jackson’s four appearances with the Dodgers, Jackson had the following statline:

September 11, @ Padres: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

September 18, @ Giants: ⅔ IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

September 25, vs. Cardinals: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 K

October 2, vs. Rockies: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K

On September 25, the day that the Dodgers tied their then-franchise record for victories in the regular season, Jackson appeared to close out the game. He went three scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out three to record the Dodgers’ only three-inning save of 2022. Eric Stephen really loves the three-inning save and he wrote a long-form essay about it.

On October 3, Jackson was reassigned to Oklahoma City for the remainder of the year.

2022 particulars

Age: 26

Stats: 1.86 ERA, 9⅔ IP, 4 games, 9 K, 1.345 WHIP, 0.3 bWAR, 0.2 fWAR

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

As Jackson earned his only save of the year, which as previously said, was a three-inning save on September 25 against the Cardinals, Jackson is hereby awarded the inaugural Eric Stephen Award for Excellence in the Dodger Relief Corps. To win this prestigious award, one must lead the Dodgers in three-inning saves for the season. The only prize to go with the award is the pride one feels for accomplishing that rarest of feats in the Dodger pen. Seriously, Eric puts out “three-inning save alerts” on Twitter religiously.

Roster status

Jackson is on the 40-man roster and under team control with 39 days of service time and one option year remaining.