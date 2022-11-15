Camelback Ranch needs renovations and nobody wants to pay for it.

Over the last couple of years, Major League Baseball has seen more women around the game than ever before. There was an official rule put in place in 2021 that cited all teams must provide a separate locker room for these women to change at all facilities. This includes major league stadiums, minor league stadiums... and spring training.

The White Sox have requested that the city of Glendale pay for the renovation and the Dodgers are expected to do the same, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times writes. The city would like the teams to handle the costs at their own expense.

As Shaikin explains, both sides have a decent case here. The Dodgers and White Sox have a clause in their contract that clearly states that the city is to pay for renovations, the only thing the teams need to handle is maintenance.

On the other side, the city of Glendale charges the Dodgers and White Sox each a total of $1 per year to use Camelback Ranch. Is it too much to ask of these organizations who bring in hundreds of millions of dollars per year to handle a small renovation?

Read Shaikin’s entire article here.

Dodgers Links

Fordham University is honoring Vin Scully by dedicating their press-box as the Vin Scully Memorial Press Box writes Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic writes about the busy offseason ahead, and how the Dodgers and Yankees will navigate the free-agent market.

ESPN breaks down award season, including the NL Manager of the Year race between Dave Roberts, Buck Showalter and Brian Snitker, as well as the NL Cy Young Race between Julio Urias, Max Fried and Sandy Alcantara.