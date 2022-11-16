Rawlings honored legendary Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey with the Legacy Award during its annual Gold Glove Awards ceremony, writes Mark Langill at Dodgers.com. The award is given to players who have made a lasting impact on the game, according to Rawlings.

Jon Heyman says the Dodgers make perfect sense for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts, writes Adam London at NESN. The shortstop recently declined a qualifying offer for the Red Sox in anticipation of a big deal on the free market.

Emmet Sheehan (No. 22 prospect for L.A.) and Jose Ramos (No. 8 prospect) of the Glendale Desert Dogs took home Pitcher of the Week and Hitter of the Week awards, respectively, in the Arizona Fall League, writes Josh Jackson of MLB.com.

How big will the cash-flashing Dodgers go in free agency? Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic wonders if this is a year of more restraint for the team thanks to a deep roster and a bevy of young talent ready to level up.

Keith Beauregard, a minor league hitting coach and field coordinator in the Dodgers system, was just hired as the Detroit Tigers’ hitting coach. He spent four seasons with the Dodgers and another seven prior to that as a coach at Santa Clara University and the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.