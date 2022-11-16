Dodgers roster thoughts & NL Manager of the Year breakdown

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

A busy Tuesday for the Dodgers gets broken down on this morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast.

First came the roster news, with both Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson declining the qualifying offer. Anderson did so on the same day he reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with the Angels, which will net the Dodgers a compensatory draft pick after the fourth round in 2023.

The Dodgers also added four prospects to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, protecting them from selection in the Rule 5 Draft. Catcher Diego Cartaya is the team’s top prospect and now, the 21-year-old is the youngest player on the roster. The quartet of Cartaya, Michael Busch, Andy Pages, and Jonny DeLuca all have power, ranking among the top eight in the Dodgers minors in 2022 in isolated power.

Dave Roberts finished second to the Mets’ Buck Showalter in National League Manager of the Year voting. I voted Roberts first, Brian Snitker second, and Showalter third on my ballot, which was my first as a BBWAA member. I explained my thought process, any nerves I had going in, and the logistics of actually submitting the vote.

