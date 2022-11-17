Figuring out the Dodgers 2023 rotation

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

With some pitching news over the last week, we take stock of the Dodgers starting rotation on the latest The Lineup podcast.

Clayton Kershaw is back much sooner than last offseason, even though we are now a week after the reported “closing in” without a completed one-year deal just yet. The thought of Tyler Anderson also returning on a one-year, nearly $20-million contract ended with the left-hander’s three-year, $39-million deal with the Angels.

The Dodgers rotation is four-deep with Julio Urías, Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May, with Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove, and a handful of minor leaguers waiting in the wings. It’s pretty clear the Dodgers will add at least one more starting pitcher this offseason.

We also recapped two weeks worth of Dodgers transactions, including adding four prospects to the 40-man roster. All four are position players, which tilts the balance of the roster to 20 position players and 18 pitchers. Factor in that Walker Buehler and Blake Treinen will miss most if not all of 2023, and the roster effectively only has 16 pitchers at the moment. I think more moves are coming in what could me a transitional offseason of sorts, and making a few trades might be the avenue to do it.

