2022 Dodgers in review: Shane Greene

For the second year in a row, Shane Greene came and went with the Dodgers, with the veteran right-hander picking up a decision in a memorable game in each season.

Greene signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers after the lockout ended in March, and was a non-roster invitee to spring training. He got the call to the majors on May 15, when the Dodgers were in need of a fresh arm at the end of a dismal home series against Philadelphia.

After dropping the first three games against the then-under-.500 Phillies, and with Michael Grove unable to complete the fourth inning in his major league debut on May 15, the Dodgers’ 4-0 deficit seemed insurmountable.

By the time Greene entered the game in the eighth inning, Los Angeles trailed 4-2. Greene allowed singles in both of his innings but kept the Phillies off the board. Mookie Betts doubled home a run in the eighth to pull the Dodgers within one, but in the ninth the Dodgers’ goose looked to be cooked when the first two batters harmlessly flew out. Then Cody Bellinger tripled off old friend Corey Knebel, Chris Taylor walked, and Gavin Lux doubled into the right field corner to salvage a win during the long weekend series.

Among those celebrating the walk-off win was Greene, who earned the win. He’s one of 23 pitchers to win a game for the 2022 Dodgers, tying the 2016 franchise record.

In 2021, Greene pitched nine games in his limited time with the Dodgers, but one of those was quite memorable, earning a save of an epic 16-inning game in San Diego.

For you numerologists, Greene wore uniform number 25 with the Dodgers in 2022, after wearing 28 for them in 2021.

Greene’s time in Los Angeles this year was short-lived, lasting just three days and three games. He was designated for assignment between games of a doubleheader on May 17. The win two days earlier was Greene’s only game pitched for the 2022 Dodgers.

When the Dodgers sent Greene outright to the minors, he declined the assignment, opting instead for free agency. Within a week he landed with the Yankees on a minor league deal. Greene pitched 20 games for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, but did find his way to the majors with the Yankees, allowing two runs in an inning on July 23 in Baltimore. New York did not come back to win that game, so Greene had to settle for his lone win two months earlier in Los Angeles.

2022 particulars

Age: 33

Stats: 1-0, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 K, 1 game with Dodgers

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

Easiest call of all these 2022 reviews, since Greene only pitched one game for the Dodgers. But after the Phillies scored 29 runs in winning the first three games of the series at Dodger Stadium, that Greene was able to hold Philadelphia scoreless for two innings was worth celebrating.

Roster status

After ending the season in Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, the now-34-year-old Greene is a minor league free agent.