Dodgers claimed Jake Reed off waivers from Red Sox

For the sixth time in less than a year and a half, pitcher Jake Reed has been claimed off waivers. This time it was by the Dodgers (again), from the Red Sox, who designated him for assignment on Tuesday.

The Dodgers were one of three teams Reed played for in 2022. He posted a 1.93 ERA in five games for Los Angeles, including recording his first major league save on August 30 in New York against the Mets, his former team.

Reed in 2022 also pitched for the Mets and Orioles, after pitching for the Dodgers and Mets in 2021. Reed in two seasons has pitched 11 games for the Dodgers, posting a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings with seven strikeouts and three walks. In his 17 games for New York and Baltimore, Reed has a 7.56 ERA in 16⅔ innings, with 16 strikeouts and seven walks.

The 30-year-old Reed has one option year remaining, having used options in 2021 and 2022.

After signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers in June 2021, he made his major league debut in July and pitched in six games for Los Angeles. Since then, he’s been no stranger to the waiver wire, having been claimed six times:

July 25, 2021: Rays claimed Reed from Dodgers

September 2, 2021: Mets claimed Reed from Rays

July 13, 2022: Dodgers claimed Reed from Mets

September 5, 2022: Orioles claimed Reed from Dodgers

October 13, 2022: Red Sox claimed Reed from Orioles

November 18, 2022: Dodgers claimed Reed from Red Sox

With Reed in the fold, the Dodgers have 38 players on the 40-man roster, including 18 pitchers.