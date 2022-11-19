2022 Dodgers in review: Beau Burrows

Beau Burrows was the latest addition to the Dodgers’ season review pile, thanks to some roster shenanigans in October.

Signed as a minor league free agent in November 2021, Burrows was a non-roster invitee in spring training. The right-hander, drafted 22nd overall by Detroit seven years ago, added to the Dodgers’ recent collection of 2015 first-round picks, along with minor league Rule 5 pick Carson Fulmer (the eighth overall pick) and 2021 addition Phil Bickford (18th) to join Walker Buehler, the Dodgers’ first-round pick that year.

Burrows spent the entire season in Triple-A Oklahoma City. His first four months were as a starter or bulk pitcher, before switching to relief for the final two months. In all, he led OKC with 100⅓ innings, but the results were unimpressive. Burrows had 12.7-percent walk rate and 20-percent strikeout rate, fueling a 7.18 ERA that was worst on the team among pitchers with at least 20 innings.

Yet, the Dodgers added Burrows to the 40-man roster on the final day of the regular season, late enough that he wasn’t activated for the last game. Shortstop Jake Amaya was added to the 60-day injured list to make room for Burrows. The move didn’t make much sense, except through the lens of creating a potential option had the Dodgers needed to add a player later in the postseason.

Pitcher Victor González and outfielder Kevin Pillar were both on the 60-day injured list but among the Dodgers working out while leading up to the NLDS. If the Dodgers decided to add either one to, say, the NLCS roster, they would first need to make room on the 40-man roster. Adding Burrows gave them someone to designate for assignment should the need arise. It ended up being moot with the Dodgers eliminated in the NLDS.

The proof that Burrows wasn’t in for a long stay on the roster came on October 21, when he cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A, once again off the 40-man roster. He elected free agency instead.

2022 particulars

Age: 25

Stats: 7.18 ERA, 6.21 FIP, 100⅓ IP, 95 K, 60 BB in Triple-A

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

Burrows struck out a season-high eight while pitching 5⅔ scoreless innings for Oklahoma City in a road win at Round Rock on May 31, working around four hits and a pair of walks.

Roster status

Burrows is a free agent.