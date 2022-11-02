The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series.

The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄ 3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.

“I think it really comes down to execution,” manager Rob Thomson said to Mike McGarry of the Press of Atlantic City. “Just missing his spots a little bit. He really leans on his command. When it’s off a little bit, usually that’s when he gets into some trouble.”

The Astros will send Cristian Javier to the mound. He’s made two postseason appearances and gave up just one hit in 5 1⁄ 3 innings against the Yankees in the ALCS. He’ll start on schedule, giving Justin Verlander an extra day of rest ahead of his scheduled Game 5 start.

“Well, the equation was Javier’s been really good, No. 1,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Matt Breen. “And No. 2, we feel that that extra day off wouldn’t hurt Justin. It would probably be to his benefit.”

Javier has not pitched into the seventh inning since July, Breen reports, and the Astros will likely rely more heavily on their bullpen for the next two nights.

World Series: Astros at Phillies

Game 4, 5:03 p.m. PT

Aaron Nola vs. Cristian Javier

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci)

Streaming: Fox Sports