Dodger notes: Half of MLB could be after a shortstop this offseason, Dodgers participate in local community events

Now that the necessary roster moves have been made for the time being, let the free agent analysis begin. Mike Petriello wrote this story on MLB.com on which teams besides the Dodgers, Braves, Twins and Red Sox could be looking to add a shortstop during the off-season.

Petriello uses 2023 middle-infield WAR (via Fangraphs) to set the table to see which other teams could use a boost at shortstop.

“If we exclude the teams who seem pretty well set up the middle already (we’ll call this group the Rays, Rangers, Padres, Mets, Guardians, Astros and Blue Jays),” writes Petriello, “ “and the teams who for various competitive or financial reasons just don’t seem likely to be involved,” with “the four quite obvious teams who might need to replace a departing superstar shortstop (Red Sox, Twins, Braves and Dodgers) we’re left with 11 additional possible interested suitors — which, with our original four, comprises half the sport.”

Dodgers participate in local Thanksgiving events

Last week, the Dodgers participated in two community events with the upcoming holiday in mind.

The Dodgers and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation will partnered with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Brotherhood Crusade, UCLA Health, and local bottler, Reyes Coca-Cola for the events.

Last Wednesday, players Alex Vesia and Yency Almonte, and Dodger alumni and broadcaster, Orel Hershiser served holiday meals at the St. Joseph Center’s Bread and Roses Cafe in Venice. Hygiene kits and co-branded blankets were also be distributed to those in attendance.

Then on Friday, Dodger Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna joined local volunteers at the Algin Sutton Recreation Center in South Los Angeles, home of Dodgers Dreamfields where they distributed groceries for Thanksgiving meals that included 1,000 turkeys, fixings, and dessert.