Notes: Could Dodgers have deGrom on shopping list

It has been an annual tradition that the Dodgers are mentioned as a potential landing space for the top free agents. This off-season has the added intrigue because the Dodgers may be in those markets.

CBS Sports Mike Axisa looked at the market for right-handed ace Jacob deGrom. While like their American League counterpart, the Yankees not signing Aaron Judge, it does seem likely that deGrom will be back with the Mets in 2023.

Axisa named the Dodgers as his third favorite for the right-hander behind the Mets and the Texas Rangers. Specifically, Axisa says the Dodgers might “do a short-term deal at huge dollars.”

Besides the Mets, Rangers and Dodgers, Axisa concludes his top five with the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger update, perhaps