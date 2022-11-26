2022 Dodgers in review: Rylan Bannon

Previously from the Tale of Tony Wolters:

To provide coverage at catcher, the Dodgers selected the contract of Tony Wolters, and designated Rylan Bannon for assignment, who was subsequently claimed by Atlanta, but that thread is a story for another day.

This year in review post is the story of that thread. My general rule is to write about players I actually saw in person, unless personal curiosity or circumstance intervenes. The story of Rylan Thomas Bannon in 2022 is circuitous but ultimately rather short.

Originally drafted by the Dodgers in 2017, Rylan Bannon’s most notable accomplishment to date is to have been included in the deal that brought Manny Machado to Los Angeles in 2018. Bannon remained in the Orioles system until this year, making his major league debut on May 12 against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Bannon ultimately had two stints with the Orioles in May and June of this year, but did not appear in any games before the Orioles optioned him back to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles ultimately designated Bannon for assignment on August 8.

On that day, the Rylan Bannon era began as he was claimed by the Dodgers off of waivers. Bannon was immediately optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, the turnaround that occurred next happened so quickly, Bannon did not have a chance to play for the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Much like the Age of Ultron, the Rylan Bannon era lasted less than a week.

As previously written, Austin Barnes was placed on the family emergency list, and the Dodgers needed another catcher. As such, on August 12, the Rylan Bannon era was over, as the Dodgers designated Bannon for assignment. The Tony Wolters era had begun.

Four days after being placed on waivers again, Atlanta claimed Bannon and assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett where Bannon remained until September 18. Bannon spent a week with the major league roster and appeared in one game against Philadelphia as a defensive replacement. On November 11, Atlanta designed Bannon for assignment, when the team acquired former Tampa Bay Ray, Nick Anderson.

On November 18, the Cubs claimed Bannon and placed him on their 40-man roster.

2022 particulars

Age: 26

Stats: DNP with the Dodgers; 2 for 15, 5 K, HBP with Baltimore.

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

On May 12, Bannon made his major league debut with the Orioles and he singled in his first at-bat.

First career hit in his first career at bat! pic.twitter.com/Phaq5XiA6B — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 12, 2022

Roster status

Bannon retains his rookie status with 28 days of service time. He is on the Cubs’ 40-man roster, with one option year remaining.