Dodgers sign Shelby Miller to a major league contract, per reports

The Dodgers have added to their pitching staff, reportedly signing right-hander Shelby Miller to a major league contract, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Kiley McDaniel at ESPN.

Dodgers have a big league deal with free agent RHP Shelby Miller, as @Ken_Rosenthal said. It’s for $1.5 million guaranteed, plus performance bonuses, per source. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) November 30, 2022

Miller pitched in four games in relief for the Giants in the final two weeks of 2022, striking out 14 of his 30 batters faced, over seven innings. His first three major league appearances for San Francisco were scoreless before allowing five runs in his final outing. Miller spent the bulk of his season in Triple-A in the Yankees and Giants organization posting a 2.87 ERA in 53⅓ innings, with 69 strikeouts and 21 walks.

The longtime starting pitcher has pitched mostly out of the bullpen the last two seasons, making five starts between the majors and minors to go with 68 relief appearances. He turned 32 in October.

Miller was a first-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 2009, was traded to Atlanta in the Jason Heyward deal in 2014, then one year later was traded to the D-backs in the Dansby Swanson deal. Miller had a career 3.22 ERA at the time he was dealt to Arizona, after three solid starting campaigns that included one All-Star team with the Braves.

But after joining the D-backs things went south, with a 6.15 ERA in 20 starts in 2016, then was limited to just 38 innings over the next two seasons after Tommy John surgery. He opted out of the 2020 season, but in parts of six major league seasons from 2016-22, Miller has a 7.02 ERA in 202⅔ innings.

In addition to striking out 14 of 30 batters in limited major league duty in 2022 with a fastball-slider mix, Miller struck out 33.2 percent of his batters faced in Triple-A over the last two seasons, posting a 2.90 ERA in 77⅔ minor league innings for the Pirates, Cubs, Yankees, and Giants.

The Dodgers are taking a $1.5-million flier, and more importantly reserving a roster spot, to bet on Miller’s recent resurgence.

In parts of ten major league seasons for the Cardinals, Braves, D-backs, Rangers, Pirates, Cubs, and Giants, Miller has a 4.21 ERA and 95 ERA+ in 778 innings, with 644 strikeouts in 312 walks.

The Dodgers haven’t yet announced a deal for Miller, nor have they finalized their one-year agreement with Clayton Kershaw. Once those two are added, the 40-man roster will be up to 37 players, including 20 pitchers.