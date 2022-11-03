I’m not sure how you follow a combined no-hitter in a World Series, but the Astros and Phillies will sure try. Wednesday’s result ensured the Fall Classic will end this weekend in Houston, but up first is one more game in Philadelphia — Thursday night’s Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park.

Fox will continue to provide the television coverage (5:03 p.m. PT first pitch), including Joe Davis calling his first World Series. Davis is joined in the booth by John Smoltz, with reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci also on the broadcast.

Noah Syndergaard starts for the home team in Game 5, pushed back a few games after Monday’s rainout wiped out his scheduled Game 3 start. Syndergaard has been limited to shorter outings this postseason, with a pair of relief appearances and one three-inning start, which came in the NLDS. Syndergaard has pitched once in the last 18 days.

That’s a long way of saying several Phillies will pitch in Game 5.

Justin Verlander gets the start for Houston in Game 5 on five days rest after allowing five runs to erase a five-run lead in Game 1. Verlander, the likely American League Cy Young Award winner this season, followed up his ALDS clunker with an 11-strikeout win in his lone ALCS start. He’s 0-6 with a 6.08 ERA in eight career World Series starts.

World Series Game 5 info