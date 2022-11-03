Is it time to move on from the 2017 disaster?

2017 feels like ages ago. Many of the Dodgers’ most impactful players from that playoff run; Corey Seager, Joc Pederson, Kenley Jansen, Yasiel Puig and Kiké Hernandez, are no longer with the club.

That being said, it’s really tough not to think about it when the Astros are back in the World Series, playing on the game’s biggest stage. Similar to the Dodgers, Houston’s roster looks much different. George Springer, Carlos Correa, both gone. Is it time to move on?

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times argues no. Give ‘em hell. It’s clear that Dodger fans haven’t forgotten. At this year’s All-Star Game, the fans let the Houston representatives hear it, loud and clear.

Here’s my very honest opinion: Everyone should be pissed. Did the Astros “steal” a World Series from the Dodgers? Yes. But should they have been there in the first place? It’s clear the 2017 Astros had all the talent in the world and probably did not need to put an elaborate cheating scheme in place to give them an upper hand. But they did, and that will forever raise a bunch of questions.

If the Astros don’t cheat their way to the World Series, do they get there? As a fan, I feel robbed of what could’ve been a historic series between the Dodgers and the Yankees. So I’m with Plaschke. Yes the team is different than it was in 2017, different people are at the helm, but I want the Phillies to outplay and outperform Houston in every single aspect... getting no-hit doesn’t help the cause.

Dodgers Links

Mookie Betts won his sixth career Gold Glove on Tuesday, writes Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. In addition to the Gold Glove, Betts was awarded as his fifth Fielding Bible award as baseball’s best right fielder.

Meet Chris Taylor’s dog, Charlotte. Taylor sat down with Whistle to give fans an inside look at his best friend off of the field.

R.J. Anderson and Dan Perry of CBS Sports recap Houston’s Game 4 no-hitter, only the third no-hitter in postseason history and first in the World Series since Don Larsen no-hit the Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.