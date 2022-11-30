It’s been a relatively quiet offseason for the Dodgers so far. Clayton Kershaw quickly signed on for another year, decisions have yet to be made about Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, and the team has yet to surprise us with the blockbuster deals that have seemingly become tradition. Instead, there’s plenty of speculation, rumor, and analysis of how the Dodgers will continue to build their 2023 squad.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic takes a long look at the Dodgers’ offseason approach of “optionality,” a signature Andrew Friedman practice that leaves the team with plenty of versatility.

R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports makes the case for Aaron Judge in Dodger blue, while his colleague Dayn Perry takes a look at what it would mean if the rival Giants signed Judge instead.

Mark Feinsand at MLB.com offers up potential landing spots for Trea Turner, including the Orioles, Giants, and Cubs. But according to his MLB.com colleagues, the Phillies may be the frontrunner for signing the shortstop.

Yasiel Puig’s attorneys believe the former Dodger may have been entrapped in an illegal sports gambling probe, clearing the way for a possible defense, writes Gregory Yee at the Los Angeles Times. Puig, who would be eligible for probation, was previously expected to plead guilty.

The market for left-handed hitters could dramatically change thanks to the upcoming shift ban, writes J.P. Hoornstra at the OC Register. Joc Pederson, who accepted a qualifying offer from the Giants, is already one such beneficiary of the new rules.