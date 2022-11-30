Dodgers 2022-2023 free agent crowdsource

We are nearly a month into the offseason, but there hasn’t yet been all that much activity on the hot stove. So we still have time to predict where various Dodgers free agents will land this offseason.

Ten Dodgers became free agents on November 6, led by shortstop Trea Turner, one of the top free agents on the market this offseason. Within a few days, four 2023 options were declined, most notably third baseman Justin Turner. Then on November 18, Cody Bellinger was not tendered a contract, making him a free agent.

Tyler Anderson was a rare early mover this offseason, signing a three-year, $39-million contract with the Angels on November 16.

The Dodgers were reported to be near an agreement with Clayton Kershaw all the way back on November 10, which is now three weeks ago with still no deal finalized. That will happen at some point, but even though technically Kershaw is still a free agent we will exclude him from our predictions.

We’re not going to ask you to predict teams for every single Dodgers free agent. But we do have a little more than a handful of players:

Trea Turner

Justin Turner

Cody Bellinger

Andrew Heaney

Chris Martin

Tommy Kahnle

You might remember that True Blue LA readers predicted 2022 homes for various Dodgers free agents last winter, too. Over half of you correctly predicted Chris Taylor would return to Los Angeles, as one example, while three quarters of you thought Max Scherzer would stay in Southern California before he signed with the Mets.

In the comments below, please predict 2023 teams for all of these players. No need to predict contract information, but feel free to share if you wish; we won’t count any incorrect guesses against you.