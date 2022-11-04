Where will the Dodgers free agents sign?

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

The World Series will be over this weekend in Houston, and the day after that brings the official start to the offseason. On that day, 10 Dodgers will become free agents, and on this week’s episode of The Lineup we try to pick 2023 teams for all of them.

Trea Turner is the big fish among Dodgers free agents, almost two years older than Corey Seager when he signed a 10-year deal with Texas last offseason. Where Turner decides to play has a large impact on the Dodgers’ offseason whether he signs with them or not.

Turner will receive a qualifying offer — a one-year, $19.65-million contract that, if declined would bring draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere — but there are two other qualifying offer decisions the Dodgers will need to make. Tyler Anderson had a career year on a one-year deal, and this offseason represents his best chance to cash in on the free market. Maybe that leads the Dodgers to dangle the $19.65 million and be perfectly happy if he’s back for one year.

The Dodgers did not extend Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer last year, with the team not wanting to rush his decision in an offseason of uncertainty. Based on comments from Andrew Friedman on the October 18 season-ending press conference, my guess is they don’t extend the QO this year either.

Justin Turner won’t be a free agent immediately after the World Series, but the Dodgers do hold a $16-million club option on him for 2023, with a $2-million buyout. Before that decision, Turner won the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, one of the sport’s highest individual honors.

We celebrate that, as well as Mookie Betts’ Gold Glove Award, the sixth career Gold Glove for the right fielder.

