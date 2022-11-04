The Dodgers are starting their offseason with plenty of speculation, questions, and additions to their to-do list. Among the most important of these: What is the roster going to look like come spring? Here’s the latest from an already buzzing November for the team, plus some updates on players old and new.

Dodgers Links

Kerry Miller at Bleacher Report boldly predicts that the Dodgers will make a run for Shohei Ohtani.

Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors offers a thorough breakdown of the Dodgers’ offseason landscape.

What’s the top priority for this offseason? The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya says it’s restoring pitching depth, particularly in the starting rotation.

Yasiel Puig said in a Twitter thread that he’s getting some mental health support thanks to his agent, Lisette Carnet.

Juan Toribio at MLB.com provides a helpful primer on key Dodger questions, from open roster spots for prospects to who might get qualifying offers.

Justin Turner joined Roggin & Rodney on 570 LA Sports Radio to talk about the NLDS and what’s next. “It would be great to end my career as a Dodger,” he said.