Andy Pages set for Fall Stars Game & Arizona Fall League home run derby

The penultimate weekend of the 2022 Arizona Fall League will celebrate the best prospects in the league with a pair of events, and Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages will take part in both of them.

Up first is the first AFL home run derby, which will take place on Saturday at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. Pages is one of four National League sluggers, along with D-backs corner infielder Deyvison De Los Santos, Phillies outfielder Jailyn Ortiz, and Cubs first baseman Matt Mervis.

A quartet from the American League rounds out the field — Mariners first baseman Robert Perez Jr., Twins infielder Edouard Julien, Red Sox catcher Stephen Scott, and Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad.

The group will all hit in two rounds, with each batter getting two and a half minutes in Round 1, then a minute and a half in Round 2. The top two cumulative totals advance to the final round, which lasts for a minute and a half. Players can use a 30-second timeout in each round.

The home run derby will be streamed online at 6:30 p.m PT on Saturday at MLB.com.

The Fall Stars Game is Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. PT, also at Sloan Park.

Pages is the only Dodgers player on the National League team, hitting .286/.373/.486 with four home runs and two doubles in 19 games through Thursday in the Arizona Fall League, with almost as many walks (eight) as strikeouts (10).

Dodgers outfielder Jose Ramos was one of four players vying for the NL final vote for the final Fall Stars roster spot, but that went to Braves outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy.

The Fall Stars Game will be televised by MLB Network with Robert Flores, Jim Callis, and Dan O’Dowd on the call. Though if the Phillies are able to extend the World Series to Game 7 on Sunday, the Fall Stars Game will shift to streaming only, giving way for Fall Classic preview on MLB Network.

Either way, the Fall Stars Game will be streamed online at MLB.com.