World Series Game 6 viewing guide

We know the World Series will end at Minute Maid Park in Houston for the third time in four years. It could happen as early as Saturday night, if the home team wins Game 6.

The Astros lead the Fall Classic three games to two after capturing two of the three games in Philadelphia. Houston to capture a championship needs to win just one of two games at home, where they were 55-26 during the regular season and are 5-1 so far during the postseason.

Game 6 of the World Series is a pitching rematch of Game 2 in Houston, with both Zack Wheeler and Framber Valdez on six days rest. Valdez pitched into the seventh inning and allowed only one run while striking out nine last Saturday, while Wheeler allowed five runs in his five innings in the Astros’ win.

Houston pitchers have a 2.38 ERA and 31.8-percent strikeout rate in 12 games this postseason, which explains why they are now just one win away from a title.

The Phillies can look back to a divisional foe for inspiration, with the 2019 Nationals in the same position, and won both games in Houston to win the championship. Philadelphia followed up its five-homer, 7-0 win in Game 3 by getting no-hit in Game 4 and scoring only twice in Game 5. They’ll need more offense to stay alive.

World Series Game 6 info