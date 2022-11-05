What do free agent rankings say about the Dodgers?

With free agency essentially upon us — teams can start signing players from other teams later next week — let’s take a gander at some of the early free agent rankings out.

Keith Law at The Athletic, Jon Heyman at the New York Post, Jim Bowden at The Athletic, and Gabe Goralnick at Pitcher List have unveiled their list so far.

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, as you might expect, is ranked in the top five on all four lists, topping out at No. 2 on Law’s list, behind only fellow shortstop Carlos Correa.

Clayton Kershaw’s rankings range from 11th (Pitcher List, Bowden) to 21st (Law).

Tyler Anderson is ranked the No. 16 free agent by Heyman, including “an outside expert” predicting a three-year, $50-million contract for the left-hander. As a control group, Bowden has Anderson getting two years and $24 million. Law rates Anderson the No. 17 prospect and Pitcher List has him at 35th.

Law’s list was the longest of the group at 50 players deep. Justin Turner was ranked 38th, and Joey Gallo 39th.

Links