What do free agent rankings say about the Dodgers?

With free agency essentially upon us — teams can start signing players from other teams later next week — let’s take a gander at some of the early free agent rankings out.
Keith Law at The Athletic, Jon Heyman at the New York Post, Jim Bowden at The Athletic, and Gabe Goralnick at Pitcher List have unveiled their list so far.
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, as you might expect, is ranked in the top five on all four lists, topping out at No. 2 on Law’s list, behind only fellow shortstop Carlos Correa.
Clayton Kershaw’s rankings range from 11th (Pitcher List, Bowden) to 21st (Law).
Tyler Anderson is ranked the No. 16 free agent by Heyman, including “an outside expert” predicting a three-year, $50-million contract for the left-hander. As a control group, Bowden has Anderson getting two years and $24 million. Law rates Anderson the No. 17 prospect and Pitcher List has him at 35th.
Law’s list was the longest of the group at 50 players deep. Justin Turner was ranked 38th, and Joey Gallo 39th.
Links
- Tim Neverett will return to call play-by-play for Dodgers games in 2023, the announcer confirmed to True Blue LA Friday. His agency, CSE Talent, posted the news on Instagram Thursday. Neverett will continue to split time between radio and television with the Dodgers, which he has done dating back to 2019.
- Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times broadly overviewed the Dodgers’ questions heading into the offseason.
- The Dodgers’ pending decision on Justin Turner’s $16-million option for 2023 was analyzed by Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic, including a note that Turner this season hit .192 with a .231 slugging percentage on fastballs 95 mph and up.
- Speaking of Dodgers third baseman wearing number 10, Ron Cey has a new podcast called “We’ll See About That” on CRN Talk Radio, he announced on Instagram on Thursday. Cey’s episodes will initially run live, including the debut episode on Saturday at 11 a.m. PT, with guest Jaime Jarrín.
- Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors previewed the upcoming qualifying offer decisions, including the expected Dodgers free agents. He also lists Andrew Heaney, who feels like a stretch at $19.65 million.
- We know Andy Pages will take part in both the Arizona Fall League home run derby on Saturday and the Fall Stars Game on Sunday. Here are the full rosters for the Fall Stars Game, courtesy of Joe Bloss at MLB.com.
