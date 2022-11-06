2022 Dodgers in review: Carson Fulmer

For the second day in a row, we have a Dodgers season review for someone who didn’t actually play for the team in 2022. But like pitcher Ian Gibaut, right-hander Carson Fulmer was on the Dodgers active roster for two days this season.

The lockout scuttled the major league portion of last year’s Rule 5 Draft, but the minor league portion was still good to go since acquired players didn’t have to be placed on the 40-man roster. That’s where the Dodgers plucked Fulmer — the former eighth-overall draft pick in 2015 who pitched for four teams in parts of six major league seasons — from the Reds.

The Dodgers called Fulmer up on April 30, when they had pitchers Mitch White and David Price on the COVID-19 injured list, which opened up 40-man roster space.

Fulmer wore uniform number 56, later donned by Heath Hembree.

Fulmer didn’t pitch in either of his two games active with the Dodgers, and on May 2 the Dodgers needed to trim the active roster down to 26 players after opening the season with 28 players to account for the lockout-truncated spring training. Zack McKinstry was the roster casualty among position players, and Fulmer was designated for assignment on the pitching side.

Fulmer cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He could have elected free agency but decided to stay in the organization.

The walk rate with Triple-A (14.5 percent) was very high, but his other numbers were at least nominally good, with a 2.86 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 56⅔ innings. Fulmer also allowed 10 unearned runs in addition to the 18 earned runs, and his FIP was 4.54, but considering the Pacific Coast League on the whole had a 5.79 ERA he acquitted himself just fine in the minors.

He just didn’t get another crack at the majors in 2022.

2022 particulars

Age: 28

Stats: 49 games, 56⅔ IP in Triple-A, 2.86 ERA, 4.54 FIP, 62 K, 35 BB, 12 saves

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

On July 16 in Tacoma, Fulmer entered the game with two runners on base and one out in the eighth inning, with Oklahoma City leading by four runs. Fulmer retired all five batters he faced, including striking out the side in the ninth to earn the save.

In June and July combined in Triple-A, Fulmer had a 0.82 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 22 innings.

Roster status

Fulmer in October elected free agency.