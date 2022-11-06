Dodgers 40-man roster at the start of the 2022-23 offseason

The World Series is over, and with the start of the offseason comes free agency. Ten Dodgers officially became free agents on Sunday, most notably franchise icon Clayton Kershaw, shortstop Trea Turner, and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson.
The Dodgers at the beginning of the offseason have 36 players on their 40-man roster, though that number could decrease within a few days. The team holds club options for 2023 on four players — third baseman Justin Turner at $16 million with a $2-million buyout, infielder (and pitcher) Hanser Alberto at $2 million or a $250,000 buyout, plus pitchers Danny Duffy ($7 million) and Jimmy Nelson ($1.1 million), neither of whom have buyouts.
As presently constructed, the Dodgers’ 40-man roster includes 19 pitchers and 17 position players. The roster does not include Trevor Bauer, who is suspended and currently on the restricted list.
Note: If viewing on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.
Dodgers 40-man roster (start of 2022 offseason)
|Number
|Pitchers (19 + 1)
|Bat/throw
|2023 age
|Service
|Options (used)
|Number
|Pitchers (19 + 1)
|Bat/throw
|2023 age
|Service
|Options (used)
|38
|Yency Almonte
|S/R
|29
|3.143
|0 (2017-19)
|27
|Trevor Bauer (restricted)
|R/R
|32
|7.158
|n/a
|52
|Phil Bickford
|R/R
|27
|1.134
|0 (2020-22)
|63
|Justin Bruihl
|L/L
|26
|0.146
|2 (2022)
|21
|Walker Buehler
|R/R
|28
|4.168
|2 (2018)
|23
|Danny Duffy
|L/L
|34
|11.085
|n/a
|64
|Caleb Ferguson
|R/L
|26
|4.088
|2 (2019)
|26
|Tony Gonsolin
|R/R
|29
|2.152
|1 (2019-20)
|81
|Victor Gonzalez
|L/L
|27
|2.103
|1 (2020-21)
|48
|Brusdar Graterol
|R/R
|24
|2.167
|2 (2021)
|78
|Michael Grove
|R/R
|26
|0.031
|2 (2022)
|41
|Daniel Hudson
|R/R
|36
|12.106
|n/a
|94
|Andre Jackson
|R/R
|27
|0.039
|1 (2021-22)
|85
|Dustin May
|R/R
|25
|3.059
|3 (none)
|40
|Jimmy Nelson
|R/R
|34
|8.107
|2 (2014)
|47
|Ryan Pepiot
|R/R
|25
|0.022
|2 (2022)
|59
|Evan Phillips
|R/R
|28
|2.136
|0 (2018-20)
|49
|Blake Treinen
|R/R
|35
|8.065
|n/a
|7
|Julio Urías
|L/L
|26
|5.117
|1 (2016-17)
|51
|Alex Vesia
|L/L
|27
|2.103
|2 (2021)
|Number
|Catchers (2)
|Bat/throw
|2023 age
|Service
|Options (used)
|15
|Austin Barnes
|R/R
|33
|6.098
|0 (2015-16,19)
|16
|Will Smith
|R/R
|28
|3.090
|3 (none)
|Number
|Infielders (8)
|Bat/throw
|2023 age
|Service
|Options (used)
|17
|Hanser Alberto
|R/R
|30
|6.085
|0 (2015-16,18)
|76
|Jake Amaya
|R/R
|24
|0.001
|2 (2022)
|5
|Freddie Freeman
|L/R
|33
|12.033
|n/a
|13
|Max Muncy
|L/R
|32
|6.027
|1 (2015-16)
|43
|Edwin Ríos
|L/R
|29
|3.003
|1 (2019,2022)
|10
|Justin Turner
|R/R
|38
|12.045
|n/a
|71
|Miguel Vargas
|R/R
|23
|0.041
|2 (2022)
|80
|Jorbit Vivas
|L/R
|22
|0.000
|2 (2022)
|Number
|Outfielders (4)
|Bat/throw
|2023 age
|Service
|Options (used)
|35
|Cody Bellinger
|L/L
|27
|5.160
|2 (2022)
|50
|Mookie Betts
|R/R
|30
|8.070
|n/a
|77
|James Outman
|L/R
|26
|0.006
|2 (2022)
|25
|Trayce Thompson
|R/R
|32
|3.010
|0 (2014-15, 17)
|Number
|Infielder/outfielders (3)
|Bat/throw
|2023 age
|Service
|Options (used)
|83
|Eddys Leonard
|R/R
|22
|0.000
|2 (2022)
|9
|Gavin Lux
|L/R
|25
|2.114
|2 (2020)
|3
|Chris Taylor
|R/R
|32
|7.037
|1 (2015-16)
