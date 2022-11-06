 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers 40-man roster at the start of the 2022-23 offseason

36 players on the roster on the first day of the offseason

By Eric Stephen
MLB: APR 30 Padres at Dodgers Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The World Series is over, and with the start of the offseason comes free agency. Ten Dodgers officially became free agents on Sunday, most notably franchise icon Clayton Kershaw, shortstop Trea Turner, and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson.

The Dodgers at the beginning of the offseason have 36 players on their 40-man roster, though that number could decrease within a few days. The team holds club options for 2023 on four players — third baseman Justin Turner at $16 million with a $2-million buyout, infielder (and pitcher) Hanser Alberto at $2 million or a $250,000 buyout, plus pitchers Danny Duffy ($7 million) and Jimmy Nelson ($1.1 million), neither of whom have buyouts.

As presently constructed, the Dodgers’ 40-man roster includes 19 pitchers and 17 position players. The roster does not include Trevor Bauer, who is suspended and currently on the restricted list.

Note: If viewing on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.

Dodgers 40-man roster (start of 2022 offseason)

Number Pitchers (19 + 1) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used)
Number Pitchers (19 + 1) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used)
38 Yency Almonte S/R 29 3.143 0 (2017-19)
27 Trevor Bauer (restricted) R/R 32 7.158 n/a
52 Phil Bickford R/R 27 1.134 0 (2020-22)
63 Justin Bruihl L/L 26 0.146 2 (2022)
21 Walker Buehler R/R 28 4.168 2 (2018)
23 Danny Duffy L/L 34 11.085 n/a
64 Caleb Ferguson R/L 26 4.088 2 (2019)
26 Tony Gonsolin R/R 29 2.152 1 (2019-20)
81 Victor Gonzalez L/L 27 2.103 1 (2020-21)
48 Brusdar Graterol R/R 24 2.167 2 (2021)
78 Michael Grove R/R 26 0.031 2 (2022)
41 Daniel Hudson R/R 36 12.106 n/a
94 Andre Jackson R/R 27 0.039 1 (2021-22)
85 Dustin May R/R 25 3.059 3 (none)
40 Jimmy Nelson R/R 34 8.107 2 (2014)
47 Ryan Pepiot R/R 25 0.022 2 (2022)
59 Evan Phillips R/R 28 2.136 0 (2018-20)
49 Blake Treinen R/R 35 8.065 n/a
7 Julio Urías L/L 26 5.117 1 (2016-17)
51 Alex Vesia L/L 27 2.103 2 (2021)
Number Catchers (2) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used)
15 Austin Barnes R/R 33 6.098 0 (2015-16,19)
16 Will Smith R/R 28 3.090 3 (none)
Number Infielders (8) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used)
17 Hanser Alberto R/R 30 6.085 0 (2015-16,18)
76 Jake Amaya R/R 24 0.001 2 (2022)
5 Freddie Freeman L/R 33 12.033 n/a
13 Max Muncy L/R 32 6.027 1 (2015-16)
43 Edwin Ríos L/R 29 3.003 1 (2019,2022)
10 Justin Turner R/R 38 12.045 n/a
71 Miguel Vargas R/R 23 0.041 2 (2022)
80 Jorbit Vivas L/R 22 0.000 2 (2022)
Number Outfielders (4) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used)
35 Cody Bellinger L/L 27 5.160 2 (2022)
50 Mookie Betts R/R 30 8.070 n/a
77 James Outman L/R 26 0.006 2 (2022)
25 Trayce Thompson R/R 32 3.010 0 (2014-15, 17)
Number Infielder/outfielders (3) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used)
83 Eddys Leonard R/R 22 0.000 2 (2022)
9 Gavin Lux L/R 25 2.114 2 (2020)
3 Chris Taylor R/R 32 7.037 1 (2015-16)
Dodgers hold club options on Danny Duffy, Jimmy Nelson, Hanser Alberto, and Danny Duffy Age is as of June 30, 2023

