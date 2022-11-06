2022 MLB awards schedule

Major League Baseball award season is already upon us, with a few already announced and several still yet to come. Here are some dates to remember for the remainder of November.

First up though, some hardware has already been handed out. Mookie Betts on Tuesday won his sixth career Gold Glove Award in right field, and his second since joining the Dodgers. Pitcher Tyler Anderson was also recognized as a top-three fielding pitcher in the National League in the process.

Betts also won a Fielding Bible award on October 27, his fifth.

On Friday, the MLB Players Choice awards were announced, the only awards voted on solely by players. Freddie Freeman was nominated for National League Outstanding Player and Julio Urías for NL Outstanding Pitcher, but the duo lost out to Paul Goldschmidt and Sandy Alcantara, respectively.

Beginning Monday, the next few weeks will be busy with awards. Here’s what’s next:

Monday, November 7

MLB Network, 3 p.m. PT

All four BBWAA awards — Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young, MVP — will reveal the top three finishers in each league, a week before those award results will be announced.

(Maybe?) Tuesday, November 8

MLB Network, 3 p.m. PT

At some point this week, the Hank Aaron Awards will be announced, awarding the top offensive player in each league. Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are among the eight National League finalists. The actual date hasn’t yet been revealed.

Thursday, November 10

MLB Network, 3 p.m. PT

Silver Slugger Awards, recognizing the top offensive players at each position, will be announced. Managers and coaches vote on these awards. Dodgers finalists include Freeman, Betts, Trea Turner, and Will Smith. Justin Turner was listed as a finalist at both third base and designated hitter. Chris Taylor, who hit .221/.304/.373 with a 93 wRC+, was also among five finalists as a utility player.

Monday, November 14

MLB Network, 3 p.m. PT

Rookie of the Year awards. The Dodgers don’t have a candidate.

Tuesday, November 15

MLB Network, 3 p.m. PT

Manager of the Year awards, with Dave Roberts and the 111-win Dodgers likely to receive some consideration. I voted for the National League award, and will have a column explaining my vote after the results are announced.

Wednesday, November 16

MLB Network, 3 p.m. PT

Cy Young awards. Julio Urías, who led the National League in ERA, is a cinch to finish much higher than last year’s two-vote, tied-for-seventh result.

Thursday, November 17

MLB Network, 3 p.m. PT

MVP awards. Freeman, Betts, and Trea Turner will all receive votes. The guess here is Freeman finishes the highest among Dodgers, and a likely top-three finisher.