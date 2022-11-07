Julio Urías in top 3 in NL Cy Young voting, Dave Roberts top 3 in Manager of the Year

The four awards voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America will be revealed next week. Two Dodgers finished in the top three in balloting for their respective honors, as announced on Monday afternoon. Julio Urías for the NL Cy Young Award, and Dave Roberts for NL Manager of the Year.

Manager of the Year awards in both leagues will be announced on Tuesday, November 15. Cy Young Award winners will be revealed on November 16.

Most Valuable Players will be revealed on November 17. Wherever Freddie Freeman or Mookie Betts finish, it will be no higher than fourth. The top three NL MVP finishers are Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, his teammate Nolan Arenado, and Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

The top three finishers for NL Cy Young Award are Urías, Marlins right-hander Alcantara, and Braves left-hander Max Fried.

Urías led the National League in ERA (2.16) in his 31 starts, including a finishing kick that saw the left-hander allow only 14 runs in his final 14 starts of the regular season. He faces stiff competition in Alcantara, whose 2.28 finished second in the league to Urías, but he did so in 228⅔ innings, 52⅔ more than Urías.

Urías was also a finalist for NL Outstanding Pitcher along with Alcantara and D-backs right-hander Zac Gallen. The award went to Alcantara.

In 2021, Urías set a career highs with 185⅔ innings and 195 strikeouts, posted a 2.96 ERA, and led the majors with 20 wins. He received three fifth-place votes, finishing tied for seventh in NL Cy Young balloting. Teammates Max Scherzer (third) and Walker Buehler (fourth) were among the pitchers finishing ahead of him.

This year, Urías received much more support, and we’ll find out where he finished on November 16.

Roberts has received votes for Manager of the Year in all seven years at the helm in Los Angeles, including winning the award in 2016, his first season on the job. This year is the first time Roberts is in the top three in voting since 2017, when he finished second to D-backs manager Torey Lovullo.

Other top-three finishers for NL Manager of the Year this year are Buck Showalter, who won 101 games in his first season with the Mets, and Brian Snitker of the Braves, who also won 101 games and beat Showalter’s Mets to win the NL East.

Snitker won NL Manager of the Year in 2018. Showalter has won the award three times, for three different teams, in three different decades — 1994 with the Yankees, 2004 with the Rangers, and 2014 with the Orioles.

Voting for all the BBWAA awards was completed before the playoffs began.