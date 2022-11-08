Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option, per reports

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas.

#Dodgers are declining Danny Duffy’s club option for next season. Andrew Friedman said they’re still deciding on Justin Turner’s. He did add he hopes Turner will be a Dodger when spring training rolls around. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) November 9, 2022

Friedman said the Dodgers are declining Danny Duffy's $7 million club option — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) November 9, 2022

The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson.

Acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline that season, Duffy got a chance to play for his hometown team, after idolizing Mike Piazza as a kid. But didn’t pitch for Los Angeles after the trade, missing the rest of the year with a flexor tendon strain that required surgical repair last October.

Duffy hasn’t pitched in a game since July 16, 2021 while with the Royals, ending what was on track to be a career campaign for the 11-year veteran. Duffy in 2021 had a 2.51 ERA and 3.40 FIP — both his best marks in eight years — in 13 games, including 12 starts, with a career-high 25.8-percent strikeout rate.

The Dodgers re-signed Duffy in March to a one-year, $3-million contract, with the hopes the left-hander would be back by June or so. He wasn’t able to start a rehabilitation assignment until August 20, and the longtime starter was limited to outings of no more than one inning in his seven games with the Arizona Complex League, Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Duffy’s club option for 2023 had no buyout. He turns 34 in December.

The 40-man roster stands at 34 players after these moves.