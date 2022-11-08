Every year, the first day after the conclusion of the World Series marks the beginning of Major League Baseball’s offseason. On that day, all players on expiring contracts, or those that decline their player option, become free agents.

For the Dodgers, that means that Trea Turner and Clayton Kershaw, amongst others, are now free agents. Ben Clemens of Fangraphs ranked his top fifty free agents, as well as included contract estimates for all fifty free agents.

Clemens ranked Trea Turner as his No. 2 free agent behind presumptive AL MVP Aaron Judge. Although a reunion between the Dodgers and Turner would make plenty of sense, there are going to be multiple big market teams attempting to acquire Turner’s services. Clemens predicts Turner’s contract will earn him $32 million per year over the span of nine years.

Clayton Kershaw is ranked as Clemens’ No. 11 free agent. Kershaw is one of those guys that would look weird in any other uniform. The guy is a lifetime Dodger and a reunion would make plenty of sense for both sides. If it isn’t the Dodgers, Kershaw has been open about playing in his home state of Texas. Kershaw is almost guaranteed to sign a one-year deal, which Clemens predicts will be worth $20 million.

Other 2022 Dodgers that made Clemens’ rankings:

Tyler Anderson, No. 16 (2 years, $15 million per year)

Justin Turner, No. 24 (1 year, $14 million)

Andrew Heaney, No. 33 (1 year, $12 million)

Craig Kimbrel, No. 50 (1 year, $10 million)

