Dodgers claim utility player Luke Williams off waivers from Marlins

The Dodgers first roster move of the offseason adds some utility, claiming Luke Williams off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday.

Williams, now 26, has played for the Phillies, Giants, and Marlins over his two seasons in the majors. He hasn’t hit much yet, just .240/.299/.316 with a 72 wRC+ in 137 major league games and 244 plate appearances. Williams is a right-handed batter, and during his time in the majors has hit left-handers much better than right-handers, batting .269/.321/.365 with a 90 wRC+ against southpaws.

Williams was in the 87th percentile in sprint speed in 2022.

So far in his time in the majors, Williams has started 18 games in left field, 14 games each at third base and second base, 11 games in center, and twice at shortstop. He was drafted as a third baseman out of Dana Hills High School in Dana Point in the third round in 2015, but since 2018 has moved around a bit in the field, playing mostly third base, second base, and left field in the minors, while also seeing some time in center, right, and even shortstop.

Williams has two option years remaining, having used an option year in 2022. He has one year, 95 days of major league service time.

He’s currently playing for Estrellas in the Dominican Winter League.

It’s not a perfect, one-to-one comparison since Williams hasn’t played too much shortstop, but if you squint you could see Williams as a potential roster replacement for Hanser Alberto, only one who can also play the outfield and can be sent to the minors as needed.

Alberto had a $2-million club option for 2023, which was declined later on Tuesday by the Dodgers, instead paying him a $250,000 buyout.

With Williams added, and both Alberto and Jimmy Nelson having their options declined, the Dodgers have 35 players on the 40-man roster.