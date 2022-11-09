Three big names represent three big decisions for the Dodgers this offseason.

First, they’ll need to decide whether to extend Clayton Kershaw a one-year qualifying offer on Thursday. The Dodgers chose not to do so last year to give Kershaw more time to consider his next move, and they’ll likely make the same decision this year, writes Juan Toribio at MLB.com. If Kershaw chooses to sign with L.A., president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that the team would make it a priority to bring him back.

Then the team can focus on whether to pick up Justin Turner’s $16 million club option or pay him a $2 million buyout before attempting to renegotiate his contract. It’s clear that the Dodgers do want him back—Friedman called Turner a priority as well, Toribio writes. If that happens, Turner will likely spend most of his time as designated hitter to give Max Muncy and Miguel Vargas some time at third base.

The Dodgers will also need to determine Cody Bellinger’s status with the team. They could non-tender Bellinger, making him a free agent, or work with the arbitration-eligible outfielder to come to a new agreement. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022, and Toribio predicts a possible $20 million contract in the upcoming season.

Dodgers Links

Emmet Sheehan, the Dodgers’ No. 22 prospect, struck out eight straight batters in one of the most dominant starts the Arizona Fall League has seen in two decades, reports Jesse Borek at MLB.com.

Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten has his money on Dave Roberts, Andrew Friedman, and an influx of young players to transform the Dodgers in the coming seasons, writes Bill Plaschke at the Los Angeles Times.

Trea Turner is in full control of his next season, writes J.P. Hoornstra at the OC Register, with aa big contract nearly guaranteed no matter where he lands.

What should the Dodgers prioritize in the offseason? According to Jim Bowden at The Athletic, it’s starting pitching, center field, and the left half of the infield.