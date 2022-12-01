 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Dodgers roster in flux

Taking stock heading into the winter meetings

By Eric Stephen, Jacob Burch, and Craig Minami
/ new
Miguel Vargas and Diego Cartaya represent the Dodgers future, and Vargas’ future might be now, as we look at the 40-man roster heading into the winter meetings.
Miguel Vargas and Diego Cartaya represent the Dodgers future, and Vargas’ future might be now, as we look at the 40-man roster heading into the winter meetings.
Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

This week on The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast we take stock at the Dodgers roster heading into the winter meetings, with several moves likely ahead.

It’s a roster that currently lacks depth on the position player side, with eight of the 17 position players having no more than six days of major league service time. It’s still early in the offseason, and those needs will be addressed, likely at shortstop and in the outfield, plus at least one more starting pitcher.

We also look at the Shelby Miller move and why it might make sense (this Eno Sarris tweet for one, plus a classic fun fact from OptaSTATS), catch up on food and pies after Thanksgiving, and take a stab at some Dodgers trivia.

Thanks as always to producer Brian Salvatore for all of his hard work behind the scenes.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 1:05:03)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...