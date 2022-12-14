Julio Urías has once again won the Warren Spahn Award, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced. The honor is given to one left-handed pitcher each season, and Urías is one of five pitchers to have received it multiple times.

A Cy Young finalist, All-MLB Team and National League Outstanding Pitcher award nominee, and MVP vote-getter this year, Urías had one spectacular season. The starter led the National League with a 194 ERA+ and career-best 2.16 ERA, finished second in wins (17), and was third in both WHIP (0.931) and batting average allowed (.199).

Dodgers Links

The San Francisco Giants signed old friend Ross Stripling to a two-year, $25 million deal, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Stripling spent the last two-and-a-half seasons on the Toronto Blue Jays and is coming off of a career-best season.

Dansby Swanson could be a Dodger, according to R.J. Anderson and Matt Snyder at CBS Sports. L.A. is reportedly one of several teams currently interested in the shortstop.

The Miami Marlins have made a competitive offer to Justin Turner, write Barry Jackson and Craig Mish at the Miami Herald.

Houston Mitchell at the L.A. Times’s Dodgers Dugout ran a second annual “Hall of Fame” election among readers, with seven new Dodgers making the cut.