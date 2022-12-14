Cody Bellinger says goodbye to the Dodgers

Cody Bellinger’s one-year contract with the Cubs was finalized on Wednesday, with the former MVP and Rookie of the Year outfielder moving on after getting non-tendered by the Dodgers in November.

Bellinger said goodbye to the Dodgers on Instagram.

In case the Instagram post doesn’t show up for you, here is the text from Bellinger:

To the fans, city, teammates, coaches and organization of LA, I feel as if a thank you post on Instagram isn’t enough. But THANK YOU!! I was able to live out my childhood dream for these past 6 years, Memories myself and my family will never forget. It was truly an honor putting on that dodger uniform from that first time my 17 year old self tried it on, till now. Through the ups and down I’ll love and cherish EVERY moment I had out there in La thank you!!! On to the next chapter!!

Bellinger is guaranteed $17.5 million in his deal with the Cubs. He gets a $12.5-million salary in 2023, and has a mutual option for 2024 worth $25 million, with a $5-million buyout should it get declined, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

The Dodgers also thanked Bellinger publicly on Twitter, and shared a goodbye video encapsulating his ten years in the organization: