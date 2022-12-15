Projecting Dodgers starting pitching in 2023

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

The Dodgers starting rotation is at the front of mind on the latest episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast.

With Noah Syndergaard now in the fold, the front five of the Dodgers staff is penciled in. We take a stab at figuring out just how many starts Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Syndergaard will make for the Dodgers in 2023, and how many innings they will pitch.

Whatever the total is, it’s obvious the Dodgers will still use several other pitchers throughout the year. After all, the Dodgers haven’t used fewer than ten actual starting pitchers (not openers) in any of the last eight seasons.

Also on the podcast, we take a look at the Giants and Padres both adding star shortstops on megadeals, and some of the trends of this year’s robust free agent market. That, plus trivia, food talk, and much more.

Thanks to producer extraordinaire Brian Salvatore for his hard work behind the scenes.

