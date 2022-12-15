Jean Segura would be a perfect fit for the Dodgers

The Dodgers are, more likely than not, not going to make a big splashy move. There are only a handful of names left available in free agency or trade that would even qualify for such classification, and the Dodgers aren’t closely linked to any of them.

This is a ball club that won 111 games last year, and contrary to what some may imply doesn’t need to take over the market. Other than the Trea Turner exit, which was to be expected, and a couple of starting pitchers leaving, this team returns the bulk of its core, and is primed for another run.

A lot of the conservation that will be had between now and spring training are about how to work around the edges and fortify the 26-man roster, and there is one particular name in free agency that makes a lot of sense as a super-utility guy, first one off the bench: Jean Segura.

Chris Taylor also carries the utility man label, but he’s been an everyday player for several years at this point, one who plays all over the field. But the role we’re envisioning here is a little more nuanced and closer to the lines of what Hanser Alberto did last year, but with more exposure.

The Dodgers signed Alberto to be a right-handed infield bat off the bench, someone that can fill in at multiple infield spots, and he even filled in in the outfield in a pinch. But for all the praise he justifiably received for his presence and voice in the clubhouse, Alberto simply wasn’t very good,

Alberto had a 70 OPS+, and in a lineup that praises itself on carrying above-average production one through nine, he batted only 159 times. Part of that was the fact this team remained mostly healthy on the hitting front, but at the same time, one of the bonuses of having such a big budget is the ability to spread it around for players to fulfill more specific roles than they would elsewhere.

Part of getting a veteran bat like Segura on board is getting him to sign up to maybe not be an everyday guy, but a valuable bat that can contribute anywhere from 250 to 400 at-bats, depending on how the season goes.

Another option A lot of what we said about Segura also applies to Brandon Drury, who is a free agent as well, but he would be limited in the infield to second and third. The upside with Drury is that he has a higher ceiling with his bat, and also experience as a corner outfielder, even if not a lot. We talked more in-depth about Drury in July in advance of the trade deadline before the Padres acquired him.

All signs point towards Gavin Lux taking over as the everyday shortstop, and although one could argue that you simply slide Max Muncy to 2B, and put MIguel Vargas in at third, while also having names such as Chris Taylor plus Jacob Amaya in the system who can contribute in the infield, Segura is the perfect name to have as insurance, and take the load off Vargas and Lux, especially.

The former Phillies infielder has been pretty steady over the last three seasons as an above-average bat, hitting .281/.344/.417 with a 108 OPS+. Segura is not going to carry a lineup by any means, but he is the exact type of bat you can slot in at the bottom of the order and rely on.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Segura to earn a free agent contract worth $18 million over two years. Ben Clemens at FanGraphs projected two years, $13 million for Segura, and the FanGraphs crowdsource projection was two years, $12 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN pegged Segura at $19 million over two years.

Those projections all fall exactly into the type of contract the Dodgers can afford to splash out for a player to fill a very complementary role on the team. They could even go for a slightly higher one-year deal and have no strings attached. Segura is a veteran presence, he can fill in at shortstop, second base, or third base, and the Dodgers could use him.