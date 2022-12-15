Rivalries are always at their best when both sides are competitive and there are superstars on both teams that opposing fans absolutely despise.

Since Madison Bumgarner left San Francisco, the Dodgers-Giants rivalry has lacked that one player that Dodger fans hate more than anyone in the league. Insert Carlos Correa, the newest villain in an age-old rivalry, writes Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

I feel that it is pretty safe to say that there is no single player that Dodger fans have universally hated more than Correa. Now, he’ll be making multiple trips to Dodger Stadium every season and Dodger fans are going to let him hear it.

It’s hard to forget the first time that Correa returned to Dodger Stadium (with fans). The boos for every member of the Astros in that series were loud as could be, but for guys like Jose Altuve and Correa, they were on a different level. In addition to Correa upsetting Dodger fans by essentially stealing a World Series title from LA in 2017, he made some ignorant comments in 2019 directed at Cody Bellinger.

For the next thirteen years, Correa will be booed by 50,000 fans every single time he steps in the box at Dodger Stadium. I genuinely do not think fans will ever let it go, and him being a San Francisco Giant only gives them more the reason to hate him.

Read Shaikin’s complete article here.

