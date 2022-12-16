Joey Gallo agrees to 1-year deal with Twins

Joey Gallo had the worst season of his career in 2022, split between the Dodgers and Yankees. The slugger will look to rebound in 2023, after his one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, per multiple reports.

Gallo will earn $11 million on his new deal, after making $10.275 million in 2022 with New York and Los Angeles.

Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 16, 2022

Gallo to Twins. $11M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 16, 2022

The allure of power brought Gallo to Los Angeles at the trade deadline, with the Dodgers sending minor league pitcher Clayton Beeter to the Yankees. After all, Gallo hit 40 home runs twice in his career and was coming off a 38-homer season in 2021.

Gallo’s 2022 though was dreadful, failing to find his footing in New York. Low batting average is part of the total package with Gallo, a career .199 hitter yet still above average — he has a 110 wRC+ — thanks to tremendous power and excellent walk rates. But even for Gallo, his time with the Yankees was terrible, including hitting just .159 this season before the trade.

It seemed impossible not to see at least some improvement with a change of scenery, but Gallo with the Dodgers was pretty much the same as Gallo with the Yankees.

Joey Gallo 2022 splits Team PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ BB rate K rate Team PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ BB rate K rate Yankees 273 .159/.282/.339 82 14.7% 38.8% Dodgers 137 .162/.277/.393 91 11.7% 41.6%

Gallo was a little better in Los Angeles thanks to an increase in power, but his batting average and on-base percentage were nearly identical, and he struck out more and walked less with the Dodgers.

He had a fairly defined role in Los Angeles, starting 35 of the Dodgers’ 46 regular season games against right-handed pitchers. Only 15 of Gallo’s 137 plate appearances (10.9 percent) with Los Angeles came against left-handed pitchers.

But down the stretch Gallo’s playing time waned, thanks to just six hits in his final 55 at-bats of the regular season, with 28 strikeouts. He did not start any of the four games of the National League Division Series, nor did he bat, though he did play one inning in left field to finish out Game 2.

The 29-year-old Gallo is a .199/.325/.469 career hitter with 177 home runs and 89 doubles in 752 games over eight seasons with the Rangers, Yankees, and Dodgers.